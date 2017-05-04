Detroit Tigers' pitching turning tables on Cleveland Indians this season

DETROIT -- Strong starting pitching allowed the Cleveland Indians to dominate the Detroit Tigers last season.

Detroit's starting staff has turned that around in the early-season matchups between the American League Central Division rivals.

The Tigers have a 4-2 record against the Indians, including two wins in three games this week. That's a stark contrast to last season, when the Indians went 14-4 in the season series. Cleveland held Detroit to an average of 2.3 runs in those 14 victories.

The finale of the four-game series at Comerica Park on Thursday was postponed by rain. No makeup date has been immediately announced.

Detroit starters posted quality starts in five of the six games. During a weekend series in Cleveland on April 14-16, Daniel Norris tossed six shutout innings and fellow left-hander Matthew Boyd limited the Indians to one run in six innings.

This week, Norris collected his second win over Cleveland on Monday, holding it to one run over six innings. Justin Verlander, who gave up nine runs to the Indians on April 15, held them to two in seven innings the following evening. Boyd was tagged with the loss on Wednesday despite giving up just three runs in 7 2/3 innings, the longest outing by a Detroit starter this season.

"It's up there, one of the best in the time he's been here," manager Brad Ausmus said of Boyd's latest performance.

With a staff that also features Michael Fulmer and Jordan Zimmermann, Ausmus likes his team's chances of contending.

"Our starting pitching has been very good since the beginning of the season," he said. "We've had a couple of clunkers here and there, but overall our starting pitching has been really good. Especially with three young guys in the rotation. Young guys, historically, you don't know what you're going to get, but I think last year's experience and performances out of those guys down the stretch gave us hope, and they've proven that hope to be true this season."

There's still plenty of time for the Indians to shift the momentum in the season series. They'll face the Tigers 13 more times this year.

In the short run, they're hoping they can survive the short-term loss of ace Corey Kluber. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a lower back strain.

The postponement gives Cleveland the opportunity to push everyone back a day in the rotation and not use a fill-in starter this weekend in Kansas City. It's uncertain whether Kluber will miss more than one start.

"I know how important he is but we need to be fair," manager Terry Francona said. "You get to the point where it's grabbing at you and it affects everything. The last thing you want to do is to get into some bad habits or get hurt (worse)."

With Kluber out, Carlos Carrasco and the rest of the staff have even more pressure on them to perform. Carrasco picked up the win on Wednesday while limiting the Tigers to two runs in six innings.

"It's not just me. It's everyone in here, the rest of the guys," Carrasco said. "They've got to come in here and do their job. We're going to have some ups and downs and with Kluber going on the DL, there's nothing we can do about that. Just have to wait until he's ready to come back to the rotation."