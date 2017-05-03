Miguel Cabrera returns with a bang as Detroit Tigers defeat Cleveland Indians

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera had one major complaint about his return from the disabled list.

"Too cold," he said with a grin.

The temperature might have hovered around 45 degrees but Cabrera wasted no time heating up. He hit a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers won their third straight, downing the Cleveland Indians 5-2 on Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

Cabrera, who hit his sixth career homer off Cleveland ace Corey Kluber, missed the previous nine games with a right groin strain.

"He threw a good pitch," Cabrera said. "I was very lucky to put a good swing on it. I'm glad the ball got out."

Cabrera was removed prior to the eighth inning after the groin tightened up on him. He's hopeful of playing again on Wednesday.

"Same mentality as today. Be ready to play tomorrow and try to be out there nine innings," he said. "Just got to be careful right now."

The Indians have an injury concern regarding one of their top players.

Kluber (3-2) lasted three innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits. He left the game with lower back discomfort.

"He's been fighting it for a little while," manager Terry Francona said. "Probably the weather didn't help much. He was really tight. I just thought it made sense to take him out and then we can wait until tomorrow and see how he shows up. I thought it would be unfair to leave him in."

Winning pitcher Justin Verlander (2-2) tossed seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits while walking four and striking out five. The last time he faced the Indians (14-12) on April 15, Verlander gave up nine runs on 11 hits in four innings and suspected he was tipping his pitches.

"It's one of those things games where you say 'I'm not going to worry about that one,'" Verlander said. "You can't feel your fingers after a few pitches out there. It was kind of difficult. It magnifies things if you're not quite locked in, it makes your pitches that much worse. Overall, the stuff was good, the stuff was where it needed to be."

Francona certainly noticed the difference from the last time his team saw Verlander.

"He always competes," he said. "I thought he had a real good cutter and that got us off some other pitches. He navigates his way through a lineup pretty good. He pitched around Jose (Ramirez) one time, you could tell. He knows what he's doing."

Alex Avila had two hits and drove in a run Tuesday and Andrew Romine added a run-scoring double for Detroit (14-12). Francisco Rodriguez collected his seventh save with a scoreless ninth, retiring Francisco Lindor on a pop up with two on to end the game.

Lonnie Chisenhall had an RBI triple for the Indians, who are 1-4 against the Tigers after going 14-4 against them last season.

The Indians loaded the bases against Verlander in the first inning but only came away with one run on a wild pitch. He struck out Jason Kipnis to avoid further damage.

Victor Martinez tied it in the bottom of the frame with a two-out single. Another two-out hit the following inning -- Romine's double -- put Detroit on top 2-1.

Cabrera drilled his fourth homer of the season in the third after a Nick Castellanos single, giving Detroit a 4-1 lead. Avila's two-out RBI single later in the inning made it 5-1.

NOTES: Indians CF Austin Jackson was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left big toe hyper-extension. Jackson jammed the toe running the bases during the ninth inning Monday. RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Armstrong pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief and did not give up a hit while striking out three. ... Detroit CF JaCoby Jones went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts as he continued his injury rehab with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. Jones (left lip laceration) will play at least two more games with the Mud Hens before the club decides whether to activate him from the 10-day disabled list. ... Tigers 1B John Hicks was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday to make room for Miguel Cabrera, who was activated from the DL. Hicks batted .423 with a homer and seven RBIs in seven games. ... Cleveland DH Edwin Encarnacion saw his 18-game streak of reaching safely end with an 0-for-4.