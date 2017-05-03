Jose Ramirez, Carlos Carrasco lead Cleveland Indians past Detroit Tigers

DETROIT -- Jose Ramirez hit a two-run triple, Carlos Carrasco tossed six strong innings and the Cleveland Indians edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday night at Comerica Park.

Ramirez, who also scored a run, increased his team-high RBI total to 23 with his fourth-inning extra-base hit. Francisco Lindor added two hits and scored a run.

Carrasco (3-2) gave up two runs and five hits with five strikeouts in six innings.

Andrew Miller struck out four batters in two innings of relief, and Cody Allen collected his seventh save despite a shaky ninth for the Indians (15-12).

Allen walked Victor Martinez and James McCann on four pitches each, sandwiching a strikeout. Mikie Mahtook then flied out and Jim Adduci struck out, ending the game.

Matthew Boyd (2-2) took the loss for Detroit (14-13), allowing three runs and five hits in 7 2/3 innings. Adduci led the offense with two hits and an RBI, and Martinez added a sacrifice fly.

The Tigers, who won the first two games of the series, had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Boyd didn't allow a hit until the fourth, when the Indians awoke with a three-run outburst. Lindor led off with an infield single and Michael Brantley singled to right field.

One out later, Ramirez ripped a shot into the right-center gap that eluded center fielder Tyler Collins' diving attempt. The two-run triple was followed by Jason Kipnis' sacrifice fly, giving Cleveland a 3-0 lead.

The Tigers broke through against Carrasco in the fifth on Adduci's one-out single, which drove home Collins from second base.

NOTES: Indians RHP Corey Kluber was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday with a lower back strain. The team's ace lasted just three innings in Tuesday's 5-2 loss at Detroit. He has been battling the back issue for approximately a month. "The hope is after a couple of days he feels better and he can get back into his program because he's been on a pretty good program," manager Terry Francona said. RHP Joe Colon was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. ... The Indians will likely recall RHP Mike Clevinger from Triple-A Columbus this weekend and take Kluber's rotation spot on Sunday. ... Detroit RF J.D. Martinez remains on the 10-day disabled list and is not close to returning. He has been sidelined since late March with a right midfoot sprain. "There is no schedule for him to go out on a rehab," manager Brad Ausmus said. ... Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler departed after the sixth inning with left hamstring tightness. He will be re-evaluated on Thursday.