Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow: 'Getting better every week' in the minors

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow says he is "getting better every week" in his transition to a minor league baseball player for the New York Mets' Class A affiliate.

The 29-year-old Tebow continues to have ups and downs, hitting .231 with two home runs and nine RBIs through 22 games for the Class A Columbia Firefiles. He had his best game recently, going 3-for-4 with his first-ever triple.

"I went this route for a reason," Tebow told The State after scoring the game-winning run in the 2-1 victory over Delmarva in Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday night. "I'm doing something I love. And I'm not going to look back with regret. When we are doing that, we are never looking at the present and missing the right now. And you won't be as good as you can in the future."

Tebow signed a $100,000 minor league contract with the Mets in September after holding a workout in front of dozens of major league scouts.

"It feels more comfortable," Tebow said. "I'm definitely seeing pitches better. I feel like I'm getting better every week, too."

Tebow shows up early at the park for extra batting practices or stays late to shags fly balls to better his skills in left field, according to Fireflies manager Jose Leger said.

"His at-bats, you see the consistency," Leger said of Tebow. "Once he finds the rhythm, this guy's got the right tools to play this game.

"He is one of 25 players we have and he acts like it. He leads by example. He is here early and the guys feed off of it. He is a humble guy and everything you want to ask for in a player he has it."

In Tuesday night's game, Tebow reached three times despite going 0-for-2. His one-out walk in the bottom of the ninth started Columbia's winning rally.

"I feel I'm making progress," Tebow said. "I'm more comfortable and seeing the pitches better. The rhythm is better. I feel like I have been getting better.

"You've got to have the work ethic, whether you are 0-for-4 or 3-for-4. You've just got to try and stay level-handed, and that is something I have tried to bring to the team."

Tebow captured the 2007 Heisman Trophy as part of a stellar college football career at the University of Florida. The Broncos made him a first-round draft pick in 2010, and he led Denver to a playoff win after his second pro season. He also spent one season with the New York Jets and played in 35 NFL games.