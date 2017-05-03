Cleveland Indians place ace RHP Corey Kluber on disabled list with lower-back discomfort

The Cleveland Indians placed ace Corey Kluber on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday after the right-hander left Tuesday night's game because of lower-back discomfort.

Kluber was removed from his start against the Detroit Tigers after three innings, surrendering five runs, one walk and seven hits.

"It has been bothering me off and on for a few starts now, but this was the first time I couldn't pitch through it," Kluber told reporters after the Indians' 5-2 loss at Comerica Park in Detroit. "You have to balance trying to keep going against causing more damage."

Kluber, 31, begins his second career stint on the major league disabled list and his first since August 2013. He won the American League Cy Young Award in 2014 and finished third in the voting last season after going 18-9 with a 3.14 ERA and leading the Indians to the World Series.

This season, Kluber has a 3-2 record and 5.06 ERA in six starts over 37 1/3 innings with 41 strikeouts and 123 walks.

"It just looked to me like his back was tight," Indians manager Terry Francona told reporters after Tuesday night's game. "He wasn't free and easy. You don't want somebody to hurt a shoulder or elbow. It's not fair to him.

The Indians promoted right-hander Joe Colon from Triple-A Columbus to take to replace Kluber on the active roster.

Colon, 27, has spent the entire season at Columbus, posting an ERA of 0.87 with three saves over 10 1/3 innings in nine relief appearances. He has not allowed a run over his last eight outings and has limited right-handed hitters to a .143 average.

Colon did not allow a run in the World Baseball Classic in March in his four relief appearances for Team Puerto Rico.