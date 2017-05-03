Albert Pujols' bat, legs lift Los Angeles Angels in 11th inning

SEATTLE -- Albert Pujols delivering with his bat was no surprise. The stolen base was another matter.

Pujols doubled home Mike Trout with the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and set up the insurance score by stealing third, propelling the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

"I don't take this game for granted," said Pujols, who was 3-for-5 with two doubles. "Any opportunity I can to put myself in a position to help this ballclub to win, that's what I'm here for, and that's what I did."

Trout drew his third walk of the game with one out off James Pazos (0-1), who entered to start the 11th. Pujols then sliced a 3-2 pitch the opposite way that got past the diving attempt of right fielder Ben Gamel, allowing Trout to score from first.

"We've seen Ben Gamel make some of those plays," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He's busting it, trying to do everything he can to get to that ball, just came up a little bit short."

Pujols, 37, then stole third, his first theft of the season. Luis Valbuena, activated off the disabled list earlier in the day, walked. Pujols scored when Andrelton Simmons beat out the double-play relay after bouncing into a forceout.

"If you can steal another run like we did right there, instead of one run, there's two runs that they're going to have to score to tie or three to win," Pujols said. "Those are chances that you need to take."

Deolis Guerra (2-1) pitched the final two innings for the victory, the Angels' seventh in their past eight games.

Robinson Cano singled home the tying run with two outs in the ninth off Angels closer Bud Norris. Jarrod Dyson singled with one out. After Jean Segura struck out, Gamel walked and Cano singled to left to make it 4-4.

Kole Calhoun put the Angels up 4-3, greeting Mariners closer Edwin Diaz with a two-run homer with two outs in the eighth.

"Eddie's been our guy, one of our best guys. Right, left, it doesn't really matter," Servais said. "He made a mistake. He got a pitch in a spot that Calhoun could handle it, and he didn't miss it."

Danny Valencia gave Seattle a 3-2 lead in the sixth with his second homer of the year, a one-out solo shot off Angels starter Matt Shoemaker.

Shoemaker was returning to Safeco Field for the first time since sustaining a season-ending skull fracture in September when hit in the head by a liner from Kyle Seager. He allowed three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings Tuesday.

Mariners starter James Paxton, who had not allowed a run in four of his first five starts and entered with a 1.39 ERA, labored through 5 1/3 innings. Paxton allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits but walked five and threw two wild pitches in a 105-pitch outing.

"They really made Pax work tonight," Servais said. "They had pressure on him, and he threw a lot of stressful pitches like every inning. He was trying to work his way through and had a few more walks than he normally has. He kept us in there."

The Angels tied it 2-2 with a run in the fifth. Trout doubled with one out, advanced to third on a ball-four wild pitch to Pujols, then scored on Jefry Marte's sacrifice fly to center.

Seattle took advantage of a wild stretch by Shoemaker for two runs in the third. Segura walked with two outs, stole second and continued on to third on a throwing error by catcher Martin Maldonado.

Gamel walked and Cano followed with an RBI single through the hole at short. Gamel scored from third on Nelson Cruz's hard-hit single off the glove of third baseman Yunel Escobar.

The Angels cut it to 2-1 with an unearned run in the fourth when Simmons singled, took second on a throwing error by shortstop Segura and scored on Cameron Maybin's ground-rule double to left.

Paxton worked out of jams in the second and third, stranding five runners.

The Angels loaded the bases in the third on a leadoff single by Maldonado, a walk to Escobar and a one-out intentional walk to Trout. Paxton struck out Pujols and got Marte on a fielder's choice bouncer to third.

Pujols doubled to open the second inning and Marte walked. Paxton retired Simmons on a fly out to center and struck out Danny Espinosa and Maybin.

NOTES: Seattle called up RHP Jean Machi and RHP Emilio Pagan from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday and designated RHP Casey Fein for assignment and optioned 1B Daniel Vogelbach to Tacoma. ... The Mariners also transferred INF Shawn O'Malley (right shoulder tendinitis) to the 60-day DL. ... To open a roster spot for the return of INF Luis Valbuena (right hamstring strain) from the DL, the Angels optioned RHP Jose Valdez to Triple-A Salt Lake.