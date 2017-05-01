No easy Rx for choices of San Francisco Giants, New York Mets

We embark on the second month of this baseball season with a pair of major disappointments taking shape in the National League.

The San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets -- two teams pegged as pennant contenders from the get-go -- have the two worst records in the NL. And the chance is now there that they may never play up to their 2017 potential.

We are only crossing into May, so it is too soon to say "never," but neither case looks good, and the reasons are confounding. The Mets (10-14) are 6 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading Washington Nationals. San Francisco (9-17) is seven games back of the NL West-leading Colorado Rockies.

Has there been poor play? Yes, on both counts. Has there been underperformance so far? Yes, again.

However, it could turn out that the Giants and Mets were set on these paths by something worse: horrendous judgment.

In the case of the Giants, it was the poor choice of ace Madison Bumgarner to go dirt biking during an off day in Denver before a series with the Rockies. He hit a slick spot, crashed and sustained a Grade 2 strain in his throwing shoulder as well as bruised ribs. The left-hander is sidelined for the next three months.

The problem with the Mets was far worse because it wasn't just one person's decision, and it was the second time in a week that decision-making created an injury crisis. On Thursday, star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes sustained a bleak-looking hamstring injury, bad enough that he needed assistance leaving the field.

On Sunday in Washington, ace Noah Syndergaard left the game after throwing a pitch and grabbing the back of his shoulder. It appears he will be lost for some period of time.

In each case, the organization substituted the players' judgment about their fitness to play in place of the judgment of medical personnel or the front office or field staff. It was bad enough that it happened once, but now it has happened twice.

So the 23-5 drubbing by the Nationals ends up the second-most embarrassing thing that happened to the Mets organization on Sunday.

Cespedes first hurt the hamstring when he was forced from the April 20 game. He said he needed just a few days off, so the club didn't put him on the disabled list. He couldn't play in the next three games, couldn't even pinch-hit when manager Terry Collins inquired. After a day off and a rainout, he played Wednesday and then, legging out a double on Thursday, he came up lame.

Also on Thursday, Collins announced that Syndergaard was scratched from his start that day due to biceps tendinitis, with the right-hander instead pushed back to start Sunday in Washington. Matt Harvey had to pitch a day ahead of schedule, performed badly, and so the Mets lost their best hitter and a sixth game in a row in what had been the club's worst day to date in 2017.

On Friday, this interesting tidbit came out in Washington: The club wanted Syndergaard to get an MRI exam on his biceps and he refused. He threw a bullpen session that day, declared himself healthy and that was the end of it. Until he got on the mound Sunday, gave up five runs in the first inning and later had to come out.

The Mets termed Syndergaard's issue Sunday a "possible lat strain."

It's hard to fathom how Syndergaard's refusal to go for a medical test was accepted by the Mets. It's not as if they asked him to get surgery or an invasive procedure. The team wanted information -- it may turn out needed information -- to assess his fitness to pitch. But he refused, and so the club went forward with its second most valuable player and not with a full picture of things.

With Syndergaard out now, the New York rotation that was the envy of every other club is a shell of itself. The Mets had seven strong starters candidates in spring training. Now Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Seth Lugo are all hurt. Matz and Lugo won't pitch in May, and the prognosis for Syndergaard won't be known until he has an exam in New York on Monday morning.

You can and should bet that things are going to change with the Mets and how general manager Sandy Alderson handles medical issues. It's clear that an inmates-running-the-asylum model won't do.

Less than 20 percent of this baseball season is over. All kinds of things could change for the Giants and the Mets. Injuries could turn out to be less severe than projected. Poor play could get crisp. Underperformance is sure to fade. Both teams have fallen into a hole right now that could get deeper, but it doesn't have to.

There were some pretty important lessons for both clubs from the first month. Each needs to learn them.