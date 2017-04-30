Home / Sports News / MLB

8 was enough as Cleveland Indians rout Seattle Mariners behind big sixth inning

By Jim Ingraham, The Sports Xchange   |   April 30, 2017 at 5:54 PM

CLEVELAND -- Eight-run innings are a manager's best friend, and Terry Francona enjoyed the Cleveland Indians' third inning on Sunday at Progressive Field.

Francisco Lindor had two hits, including a home run and three RBI, and Michael Brantley capped an eight-run third inning with a home run as the Indians routed the Seattle Mariners 12-4.

Abraham Almonte and Roberto Perez, Cleveland's Nos. 8 and 9 hitters, were a combined 6-for-8 with five RBI. The Indians collected 15 hits overall in support of starter Josh Tomlin (2-3), who gave up four runs in five innings but got the win.

The Indians broke open a 1-1 game with that eight-run, six-hit third inning.

"We swung the bats well, were aggressive, and kept the line moving," Francona said.

Tomlin was also a beneficiary of the Indians' offensive explosion.

"That was huge," he said. "Especially for a guy like me who is prone to giving up the long ball. With a big lead like that, I can just concentrate on going out there and throwing strikes."

The manager in the other dugout didn't enjoy the eight-run inning as much as Francona did.

"It's a loss that hurts. We just didn't play well today," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "I thought we'd score some runs, but it didn't happen."

The Indians won two of the three games of the series, which concluded a 10-game road trip for Seattle. The Mariners went 4-6 on the trip.

"A win today would have given us a split on the trip, but it didn't happen," Servais said. "It's unfortunate to end the trip this way.

"It's still early in the season. We've been scuffling with some injuries, but I still like our team."

The Indians went 4-2 against Houston and Seattle in a homestand that ended with Sunday's win. The Indians (14-10) have their first winning April in five years.

"April is about surviving," Lindor said. "You don't want to fall too far behind. We're playing awesome, but there's still a long way to go."

Right-hander Chase De Jong (0-2) made his first major league start for the Mariners, and it didn't last long. He gave up six runs and nine hits in 2 2/ 3 innings.

"It's tough to make your first major league start against a team that was in the World Series the year before," Servais said of De Jong. "He hung in there for a couple innings but then it got a little crazy after that."

Lindor's solo home run in the first inning gave the Indians a 1-0 lead. Nelson Cruz tied the score with a home run in the second, but it was all Cleveland after that.

The Indians knocked De Jong out of the game with their eight-run third in which they sent 11 men to the plate. The big hits in that inning were a two-run double by Lindor and a two-run homer by Brantley.

Brantley's home run pushed the lead to 9-1.

Tomlin held Seattle to one run and four hits through the first five innings, but the Mariners knocked him out of the game in the sixth.

That inning began with six consecutive Seattle hits. Robinson Cano, Cruz and Kyle Seager all drove in runs in the inning. At that point, it was 9-4 with nobody out and the bases loaded.

"The final score looks one-sided, but it didn't feel like it in the sixth inning," Francona said.

But reliever Nick Goody struck out Taylor Motter, then got Carlos Ruiz to line into an inning-ending double play.

"Goody did a great job," Tomlin said. "One swing of the bat there, a grand slam, and it changes everything in a hurry."

The Indians scored three more runs in the seventh on an RBI single by Almonte and a two-run double by Perez.

NOTES: The Indians' last winning record in April was an 11-9 mark in 2012. Last year, they were 10-11 in April. ... RHP Trevor Bauer will start for the Indians on Monday in Detroit. In 12 career appearances vs. the Tigers, Bauer has a 7.24 ERA. ... Mariners DH Nelson Cruz had reached base in 18 consecutive games, hitting .406 (26-for-64), with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in that span. ... LHP James Paxton, who will start Tuesday against the Angels as the Mariners begin a six-game homestand, was 3-0 with a 1.39 ERA in five starts in April.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
Related UPI Stories
share with facebook
share with twitter
Latest Headlines
New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard out indefinitely with muscle tear New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard out indefinitely with muscle tear 15 minutes ago ago
New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard is out indefinitely after an MRI showed the right-hander suffered a partial tear of his right lat muscle.
Houston's Dallas Keuchel goes to 5-0 as Astros beat Oakland A's Houston's Dallas Keuchel goes to 5-0 as Astros beat Oakland A's 16 hours ago ago
HOUSTON -- Left-hander Dallas Keuchel often sets the tone for the Houston rotation and the team, so when he scuffled last April, so too did the Astros. The opening month of this season was significantly better for both parties.
Washington Nationals smash New York Mets behind Anthony Rendon's 3 HRs, 10 RBI Washington Nationals smash New York Mets behind Anthony Rendon's 3 HRs, 10 RBI 18 hours ago ago
WASHINGTON -- Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo met the media Sunday morning to talk about the knee injury to Adam Eaton that could sideline the Washington center fielder for the rest of the season.
New York Mets' Noah Syndergaard leaves game with "possible lat strain" New York Mets' Noah Syndergaard leaves game with "possible lat strain" 21 hours ago ago
WASHINGTON -- New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard left his start in the second inning Sunday against the Washington Nationals with an elbow injury.
Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton tears ACL, likely to miss rest of season Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton tears ACL, likely to miss rest of season 21 hours ago ago
WASHINGTON -- Washington center fielder Adam Eaton, acquired for three young pitchers in a trade with the Chicago White Sox in December, has an ACL tear in his left leg and will likely miss the rest of the season, general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters Sunday.
Trending Stories
Broncos GM Elway called Jim Kelly before drafting nephew Broncos GM Elway called Jim Kelly before drafting nephew
Texans new QB Watson buys mom a Jaguar Texans new QB Watson buys mom a Jaguar
Bears' new RB Cohen compared to Eagles' Sproles Bears' new RB Cohen compared to Eagles' Sproles
2017 NFL Draft: Five teams that won the draft 2017 NFL Draft: Five teams that won the draft
Patriots pick up WR Cooks' contract option Patriots pick up WR Cooks' contract option