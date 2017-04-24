Mariners manager wears bling after losing bet

April 24 (UPI) -- Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais stuck to his word Sunday by wearing several items of jewelry after his team successfully completed his challenge.

Servais told his club that if it scored at least 10 runs and won Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, he would wear the jewels. The Mariners beat the Athletics 11-1 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland.

On the team's flight to Detroit, Servais sported a black jumpsuit, sunglasses, a huge watch, and three chains. He also posed like a rapper from the 1990's.

"I just thought it was a very professional approach by our guys today," Servais told the team website. We needed some big hits and we got them. Our at-bats were really good all day."

The Mariners also scored 10 runs in an April 19 10-5 win against the Miami Marlins. Servais' squad has 90 runs this season, good for third in the American League.

Great team victory #Whateverittakes A post shared by Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Seattle [8-12] battles the Detroit Tigers at 7:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Comerica Park in Detroit.