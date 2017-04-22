Detroit Tigers All-Star 1B Miguel Cabrera placed on disabled list with groin injury

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Detroit Tigers placed first baseman Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right groin, the team announced Saturday.

An 11-time All-Star, Cabrera sustained the injury diving for Robbie Grossman's ground ball in the sixth inning of Friday's game. Cabrera had an MRI on Saturday morning and the team called up catcher John Hicks from Triple-A Toledo prior to the Tigers' afternoon game in Minnesota.

Brad Ausmus didn't have results of the MRI when he met with reporters for his pregame media session, but the Detroit manager already had indicated Cabrera wouldn't play the rest of the series.

Detroit was granted an extension on the roster move because of the day game following Friday night's contest. The roster decision would have been needed three hours before game time, but the Tigers had until noon on Saturday, one hour before the contest.

Cabrera dove for Grossman's two-run single in the decisive sixth inning on Friday. The 34-year-old felt the injury again while stretching for a throw from third baseman Nicholas Castellanos to end the inning and was replaced by Alex Avila to start the seventh.

Cabrera, who is batting .268 this season, was hitting .429 with three homers and nine RBIs over the previous eight games after a slow start.