Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw rips Colorado Rockies' Tyler Anderson for pregame walk

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw expressed his displeasure at the "disrespectful" actions of Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson at the start of the Wednesday's game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' ace was ready to deliver the first pitch of the game but had to halt as Anderson meandered in from the bullpen. Anderson threw a few extra pitches and finished his pregame routine a bit late and was heading to the dugout.

Clayton Kershaw on Rockies' Tyler Anderson coming out late & delaying start of game. (via @SportsNetLA, @MLB) pic.twitter.com/MMDUOaJ3aS — Chavez Ravine Fiends (@RavineFiends) April 20, 2017

"That was one of the more disrespectful things I've been a part of in a game," Kershaw told reporters. "I really didn't appreciate that. The game starts at 7:10 (p.m. PT), it started at 7:10 here for a long time. Just go around or finish earlier.

"That wasn't appreciated, for sure. Not going to say any more, I'll get in trouble."

Kershaw paced around the mound in obvious anger as Anderson made his stroll. Then he struggled in the inning by allowing one run on two hits and a walk before settling down and pitching the Dodgers to a 4-2 victory.

Anderson, who was making his 23rd major league start, said there was no intent to disrupt Kershaw.

"It wasn't intentional at all," Anderson said. "We were in foul territory. I was surprised that they wouldn't let him pitch. So we started jogging."