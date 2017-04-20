Clayton Kershaw pitches Los Angeles Dodgers past Colorado Rockies

LOS ANGELES -- Scott Van Slyke homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers ended a three-game slide with a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Clayton Kershaw (3-1) fanned 10, walked one and gave up two runs on five hits in seven innings to improve to 10-0 in his last 11 starts at home. Kershaw is 19-6, including an 11-2 mark at Dodger Stadium, in 34 career starts against the Rockies.

Kershaw avenged his only loss this season, which occurred April 8 to the Rockies.

Kenley Jansen recorded his fourth save by retiring the final four batters.

Enrique Hernandez, Corey Seager and Adrian Gonzalez each drove in a run for the Dodgers (8-8).

Colorado left-hander Tyler Anderson (1-3) allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits, with five strikeouts and one walk in five innings. Anderson also lost to the Dodgers on April 9 at Coors Field.

Rockies cleanup hitter Carlos Gonzalez left the game in the fourth inning with a bruised hand after being hit by a Kershaw pitch. X-rays were negative. His replacement, Stephen Cardullo, drove in a run for the Rockies.

Colorado (10-6) had its three-game winning streak end.

The Rockies loaded the bases in the first on a leadoff walk to Charlie Blackmon and consecutive singles by DJ LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado. After Carlos Gonzalez struck out, Mark Reynolds hit a sacrifice fly to plate Blackmon for a 1-0 lead.

In the second, Van Slyke launched a solo shot to left-center to tie the score at 1. It was the first home run this season for Van Slyke.

The Dodgers scored three runs in the fifth. Hernandez lined an RBI double to left to score Chris Taylor, who opened the fifth with a double, to make it 2-1. Seager followed with a run-scoring single to bring home Kershaw for a 3-1 edge. Hernandez scored on Adrian Gonzalez's fielder's choice for a 4-1 advantage.

NOTES: The Dodgers placed 2B Logan Forsythe (right great toe fracture) and INF/OF Rob Segedin (right great toe strain) on the 10-day disabled list. OF Brett Eibner and INF/OF Chris Taylor were recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill their roster spots. Also, Los Angeles 3B Justin Turner did not play due to a sore hand after getting hit by a pitch in Tuesday's defeat by the Rockies. ... Rockies INF Ian Desmond, who hasn't this season after sustaining a broken hand in spring training, performed some fielding and hitting drills before the game.