Golfer Greg Norman shows off ridiculously muscular physique

May 23 (UPI) -- Two-time major golf champion Greg Norman is still ripped, despite being 62-years-old. He showed off some impressive exercises this weekend.

Norman performed some standing leg lifts while balancing himself on crutches. The golf veteran does the exercise with ease, showing off his impressive abs and biceps.

"Just had to improvise," Norman wrote on Instagram.

He is currently wearing a cast on his left leg. Norman wrote about the injury last month on Instagram.

"What's next? After weeks of suffering MRI reveals a 2-3mm tear in my aponeurosis after playing 2 on 1 me being the 1, tennis with the hot shots @rogerrasheed and @gillyberto2017. 6 weeks of immobilization," Norman wrote.

Norman also had shoulder surgery in 2015.

Just had to improvise. A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on May 21, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

"The Shark" won in 1986 and 1993 in The Open Championship. He finished in second place three times in the Masters, twice in the U.S. Open and twice in the PGA Championship. The World Golf Hall of Famer has 91 professional wins.

He also offers fitness tips on his official website.

"Having played golf for nearly 40 years, I have always held the belief that a sound body leads to a sound mind," Norman wrote on www.shark.com. "Fitness programs for recreational and tour level players certainly differ, but the goal of any program should be the same: to change the composition and reaction ability of one's neuromuscular system in order to develop a more consistent golf swing."

Norman is one of the most successful golfers-turned-entrepreneurs. He is worth $300 million, according to The Richest.