Justin Bieber, Rickie Fowler spotted hanging out in South Florida

April 21 (UPI) -- Rickie Folwer is finally back from his Bahamas trip, just in time to hang out with Justin Bieber in South Florida.

The duo was spotted Wednesday at Jupiter's Gauanbanas Island Restaurant and Bar. Several onlookers managed to snap pictures while they ate. Two men wearing black suits, presumably bodyguards, joined Bieber and Fowler for the meal.

Fowler is currently ranked No. 9 in the Official World Golf Rankings. He finished tied for No. 11 at the 2017 Masters Tournament. Bieber has a concert at 7 p.m. Friday in Panama City, Panama.

Bieber and Fowler were also spotted hanging out during the Fourth of July.

Fowler has had quite the layoff since the Masters wrapped up on April 9. He spent last week in Baker's Bay with friends Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kafman, and Justin Thomas. The foursome makes the annual trip, dubbed #SB2K17. During the trip, the golfers showed off their shirtless golf swings, fishing talent, jumped from yachts, ate Lucky Charms, and watched Will Ferrell movies.

Fowler's next tournament will be the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans from April 27 to April 30 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. He'll be paired up with Jason Day.