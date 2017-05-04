Florida kicker makes 81-yard field goal

May 4 (UPI) -- Florida coach Jim McElwain might have a decision to make when his team makes it to its own 29-yard line this season after watching kicker Eddy Pineiro make an 81-yard field goal in practice.

"81 yarder with pads on," Pineiro wrote in a Twitter caption for a video showing the stunt. "No excuses! Ready for the season to start."

Pineiro posted the video of the successful attempt Tuesday on social media. The redshirt junior sets up the kick on his own 29-yard line. He runs up to the football, wearing full pads, and rips it into the wind. The ball starts out to the left of posts, before ducking inside the right upright.

"I don't know why it took so long to get out here, but it's real. All right? There wasn't any doctoring up the yard marker or whatever," McElwain told SEC Country Wednesday.

He's quickly becoming a Gators fan favorite, even wearing the untouchable No. 15, the same jersey worn there by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow.

As a sophomore last season, Pineiro made 21 of 25 field goal attempts. He made all 32 of his extra point tries. He was named second team All-SEC and hit 3-of-3 of his attempts from 50 yards or longer. Pineiro made 11 field goals of at least 40 yards, the most by a Gators kicker since 1996. He also made two 54-yard field goals. He led FBS with a 64.8-yard average on kick-offs and tied for third in the country with 1.85 field goals made per game.

Pineiro was a star soccer player at Miami Sunset Senior High School. He also made a 77-yard field goal in 2015.

The Gators open the season on Sept. 2 against Michigan at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

All-Pro Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker wowed fans in January when he made a 75-yard field goal in Pro Bowl practice. Detroit Lions leg Matt Prater later hit one from 76 yards.

"Justin Tucker hits a 75 yarder then Matt Prater hits a 76 but I still got that 77! These two kickers are my idols," Pineiro tweeted in January.

Your move, Justin and Matt.