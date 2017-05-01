Evander Holyfield's son arrested by UGA police

May 1 (UPI) -- Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield, son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, was arrested Monday by UGA police on misdemeanor charges in Athens, Ga.

Holyfield was sent to Athens-Clarke County Jail as the result of the two charges, one for possession and use of drug-related objects and another for possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.

A team spokesman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart is aware of the arrest.

According to the Clarke County Jail website, Holyfield was arrested by University of Georgia police and booked at 3:19 a.m. Monday. He was released at 4:08 a.m. after posting bond of $4,050.

The sophomore had 29 yards on six carries last season for the Bulldogs. Under UGA's drug and alcohol policy, Holyfield could miss at least one game with a suspension.

The Bulldogs are well-stocked at running back, with Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Brian Herrien in its backfield.

In March, Bulldogs wide receiver Riley Ridley was arrested for marijuana possession.

Georgia kicks off the 2017 season on Sept. 2 at home against Appalachian State.

Holyfield had 15 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown in Georgia's spring game. He also had a 17-yard reception for the Bulldogs. In Smart's first year in Athens, the Bulldogs went 8-5 and won the Liberty Bowl.