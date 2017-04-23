Georgia releases four-star recruit D'Antne Demery after domestic violence incident

Georgia released offensive lineman D'Antne Demery from his national letter of intent following charges of domestic violence, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart announced Sunday.

The news shortly after Demery was released on bond from the Athens-Clarke County (Ga.) jail after his arrest on Saturday night.

Demery, a four-star recruit from Brunswick, Ga., was charged with misdemeanor simple battery and criminal trespass for allegedly choking and shoving his girlfriend, who is also the mother of his 1-month-old child, according to ESPN. Demery, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, was arrested by police around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and transferred to jail, where he was released on $1,500 bond Sunday afternoon.

"University of Georgia football signee D'Antne Demery has been released from his National Letter of Intent according to an announcement by UGA head coach Kirby Smart," the school said in the announcement. "The release follows Demery's arrest Saturday night on charges of simple battery, criminal trespass-damaged property in downtown Athens.

"The Brunswick, Ga., native signed with UGA in February and was scheduled to report to the University in June to begin classes."

Officers were dispatched to a Waffle House because of a report of a man "choking a female," according to details of an incident report provided to ESPN by an Athens-Clarke County police spokesman.

Demery and the woman had left the restaurant by the time officers arrived, but she called 911 and said she wanted to press criminal charges against Demery for hitting her, according to police.

Demery was due to join the team this summer and was in Athens after attending the Bulldogs' spring game on Saturday.