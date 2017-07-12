NASCAR: Penalty knocks Kyle Larson out of Cup points lead, crew chief suspended

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyle Larson was docked 35 points and crew chief Chad Johnston was suspended for three races by NASCAR on Wednesday after an illegal rear brake cooling assembly was found in their car following the most recent race.

Larson's second-place finish Saturday at Kentucky Speedway gave him a one-point lead on Martin Truex Jr. in the season standings, but the penalty now has him trailing by 34.

Chip Ganassi Racing said it would not appeal the penalty or the suspension, which will sideline Johnston for the upcoming races at New Hampshire, Indianapolis and Pocono.

"We accept the penalty and will move forward," the team said in a statement.

NASCAR discovered the violation on Tuesday, determining that Larson's car violated the rule that prohibits duct work or other devices to pass from one area of the interior of the vehicle to another or to the outside of the vehicle.