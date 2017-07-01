Jon Gray returns to help Colorado Rockies past Arizona Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Jon Gray made a successful return from an April foot injury, pitching Colorado to a 6-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, ending the Rockies' eight-game losing streak.

Charlie Blackmon and Raimel Tapia hit solo homers for the Rockies (48-34). Tapia's home run was the first of his career.

Gray started on the mound for the first time since April 13 at San Francisco, where he suffered a broken bone in his left foot. Gray (1-0), the Rockies' Opening Day starter, went six innings, allowing two runs and seven hits. He struck out 10 and walked one.

For the Diamondbacks (50-31), Robbie Ray (8-4) went six innings. He allowed four runs and five hits, striking out nine and walking five while throwing a career-high 122 pitches.

Chris Owings hit two solo homers, running his season total to 11, for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks now have lost three straight. This is the first time this season they've lost three consecutive games at home.

The Rockies' eight-game losing streak started with two blowouts by the Diamondbacks last week in Denver.

The Rockies made it 5-2 in the seventh on a triple by Nolan Arenado and a groundout by Mark Reynolds.

In the eighth, Colorado added a sixth run when Tapia doubled and eventually scored on a wild pitch by Jorge De La Rosa.

Owings hit a solo shot off Mike Dunn in the eighth to cut the lead to 6-3.

Greg Holland pitched a scoreless ninth for his 26th save.

Blackmon led off the game by lining a home run over the right-field fence. It was Blackmon's third leadoff homer of the season and 25th of his career.

The Rockies left the bases loaded when Ray got Tapia to ground out.

The Diamondbacks evened the score at 1 in the bottom of the first when Jake Lamb doubled home Gregor Blanco, who singled.

The Rockies took a 3-1 lead in the third when a Tapia ground ball drove home Mark Reynolds and Ryan Hanigan singled home Trevor Story.

Owings lined his 10th homer into the left-field seats, off Gray in the fourth, to cut the Rockies' lead to 3-2.

Tapia hit a solo homer in the sixth off Ray to make it 4-2 Rockies.

NOTES: The Rockies have designated RHP Chad Qualls for assignment... Diamondbacks OF A.J. Pollock played seven innings for Triple A-Reno, hitting two home runs. He will be evaluated and a determination will be made if he needs any more minor-league work in his comeback from a groin injury. The Diamondbacks have indicated the soonest he could return would be during the three-game series that starts Tuesday in Los Angeles vs. the Dodgers. ... Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu, who has not played since Tuesday because of a groin cramp, could be ready to go Saturday, manager Bud Black said. ... The Rockies recalled C Ryan Hanigan from Triple A-Albuquerque. ... The Rockies optioned C Tom Murphy to Triple A-Albuquerque. ... Diamondbacks OF Yasmany Tomas will play in the Arizona Rookie League on Saturday and Sunday, then a determination will be made if he needs to be sent to a higher-level affiliate for more work before returning to the Diamondbacks.