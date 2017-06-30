Home / Sports News

New York Yankees make moves to address injuries

By The Sports Xchange   |   June 30, 2017 at 11:02 PM

The New York Yankees made some roster moves on Friday to address their growing list of injuries, promoting infielder Miguel Andujar and right-hander Bryan Mitchell from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees placed rookie outfielder Dustin Fowler on the 10-day disabled list with a ruptured patellar tendon and optioned right-hander Ronald Herrera to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Fowler was injured in his major league debut on Thursday, when he chased down a fly ball by Jose Abreu that ultimately hooked foul. He hit his right knee on a low fence as the ball went foul. Fowler hopped away from the fence and his leg gave out.

Fowler underwent surgery Thursday night at a local hospital.

