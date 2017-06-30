New York Yankees make moves to address injuries

The New York Yankees made some roster moves on Friday to address their growing list of injuries, promoting infielder Miguel Andujar and right-hander Bryan Mitchell from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees placed rookie outfielder Dustin Fowler on the 10-day disabled list with a ruptured patellar tendon and optioned right-hander Ronald Herrera to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Fowler was injured in his major league debut on Thursday, when he chased down a fly ball by Jose Abreu that ultimately hooked foul. He hit his right knee on a low fence as the ball went foul. Fowler hopped away from the fence and his leg gave out.

Fowler underwent surgery Thursday night at a local hospital.