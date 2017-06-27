NASCAR: Chase Elliott signs four-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports

Promising driver Chase Elliott signed a four-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2022 season, the racing company announced Tuesday.

Elliott, the top NASCAR rookie last year, is sixth in the current NASCAR Cup standings while driving the No. 24 Chevrolet.

"It means the world to me to be a part of this organization, and I couldn't be happier," Elliott said in a statement. "I wouldn't want to drive for anybody else but Hendrick Motorsports.

"I am very proud to be where I am, and I definitely take it upon myself to work hard and make sure I do my part for the company as we move forward."

Elliott took over the famed No. 24 car after the retirement of Jeff Gordon. He had 10 top-five finishes and won two poles (including the Daytona 500) in his first season in the car.

The 21-year-old Elliott is the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott.

The Hendrick family feels the younger Elliott is on his way to becoming one of the top drivers in the sport.

"As both a driver and a person, where Chase is today at 21 years old is unbelievable," team owner Rick Hendrick said in a statement. "With all the expectations and pressure, he's stayed focused on being himself and working as hard as he can.

"The pure driving talent has always been obvious, and he's doing so many great things off the track. He'll be a big part of our organization and our sport for many years. I'm looking forward to watching him continue to grow with us."