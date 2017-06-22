New Orleans Saints sign first-round pick Ryan Ramczyk

The New Orleans Saints signed first-round draft pick tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a four-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

The Saints have now signed every member of their 2017 draft class.

Ramczyk, the 32nd overall selection, was the second of the Saints' two first-round picks.

The 6-foot-6, 314-pound Ramczyk started all 14 games at left tackle for Wisconsin last season and was a consensus first-team All-American.