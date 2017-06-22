Home / Sports News

New Orleans Saints sign first-round pick Ryan Ramczyk

By The Sports Xchange   |   June 22, 2017 at 5:33 PM
| License Photo

The New Orleans Saints signed first-round draft pick tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a four-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

The Saints have now signed every member of their 2017 draft class.

Ramczyk, the 32nd overall selection, was the second of the Saints' two first-round picks.

The 6-foot-6, 314-pound Ramczyk started all 14 games at left tackle for Wisconsin last season and was a consensus first-team All-American.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
share with facebook
share with twitter
Trending Stories
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen could hold out of training camp Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen could hold out of training camp
NBA Draft 2017: Knicks can get starter with No. 8 pick, Kristaps Porzingis trade talks NBA Draft 2017: Knicks can get starter with No. 8 pick, Kristaps Porzingis trade talks
NHL expansion draft: Las Vegas Golden Knights add James Neal, other players and draft picks NHL expansion draft: Las Vegas Golden Knights add James Neal, other players and draft picks
Tiger Woods firm releases designs for Chicago public golf course Tiger Woods firm releases designs for Chicago public golf course
Sources say Kawhi Leonard's braids still intact, photo edited Sources say Kawhi Leonard's braids still intact, photo edited