Nashville Predators' Ryan Johansen has surgery for acute compartment syndrome Nashville Predators' Ryan Johansen has surgery for acute compartment syndrome 1 minute ago ago
Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen is recovering from emergency surgery after he suffered a serious left thigh injury during Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.
Scott Dixon claims third career pole at Indy Scott Dixon claims third career pole at Indy 7 minutes ago ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- Scott Dixon added another achievement to his impressive IndyCar career.
Chicago Cubs cruise past Milwaukee Brewers, 13-6 Chicago Cubs cruise past Milwaukee Brewers, 13-6 9 minutes ago ago
CHICAGO -- After a so-so start to the season, Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant figured he and his teammates would have a big day at the plate sooner or later.
Pittsburgh Penguins pulverize Ottawa Senators to take 3-2 series lead Pittsburgh Penguins pulverize Ottawa Senators to take 3-2 series lead 16 minutes ago ago
PITTSBURGH -- Offense seemingly came by the eyedropper for the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first four games of the Eastern Conference final.
Stephen Strasburg continues domination of Atlanta Braves in 3-2 Washington Nationals victory Stephen Strasburg continues domination of Atlanta Braves in 3-2 Washington Nationals victory 1 hour ago ago
ATLANTA -- Washington ace Stephen Strasburg had his good stuff on Sunday and that turned out to be too much for the Atlanta Braves.
Preakness champ Cloud Computing might not run in Belmont Preakness champ Cloud Computing might not run in Belmont 2 hours ago ago
Cloud Computing, coming off a stunning upset win in the Preakness on Saturday, is uncertain to start in the Belmont Stakes.
12 Ks are gold for Toronto Blue Jays' Marco Estrada in victory over Baltimore Orioles 12 Ks are gold for Toronto Blue Jays' Marco Estrada in victory over Baltimore Orioles 2 hours ago ago
BALTIMORE -- There is something about the Baltimore Orioles that brings out the best in Toronto's Marco Estrada.
Andre Agassi to coach Novak Djokovic at French Open Andre Agassi to coach Novak Djokovic at French Open 4 hours ago ago
Novak Djokovic has experienced a decline this season and he has decided to team up with tennis legend Andre Agassi to see if he can regain his form.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Enes Kanter back in U.S. after being detained in Romania Oklahoma City Thunder's Enes Kanter back in U.S. after being detained in Romania 4 hours ago ago
Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter, who was detained at a Romanian airport on Saturday when he said his passport was revoked, is back in the United States.
Gabrielle Union obliterates Twitter troll regarding 107-year-old Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union obliterates Twitter troll regarding 107-year-old Dwyane Wade 5 hours ago ago
May 21 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade doesn't even have to leave his house to find his biggest fan. On Friday, his wife Gabrielle Union proved that point.
Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard 'likely out' for San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard 'likely out' for San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 5 hours ago ago
The San Antonio Spurs, on the brink of elimination, likely will be without star forward Kawhi Leonard for Monday night's Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors.
Milwaukee Brewers activate Ryan Braun Milwaukee Brewers activate Ryan Braun 5 hours ago ago
The Milwaukee Brewers activated outfielder Ryan Braun from the 10-day disabled list Sunday and he was in the starting lineup for the series finale against the Chicago Cubs.
Chicago White Sox ink top Cuban prospect for $25M Chicago White Sox ink top Cuban prospect for $25M 5 hours ago ago
May 21 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox have yet to make the official announcement, but multiple sources are reporting the franchise has landed top Cuban prospect Luis Robert.
Sebastien Bourdais undergoes pelvis surgery after Indy crash Sebastien Bourdais undergoes pelvis surgery after Indy crash 7 hours ago ago
IndyCar driver Sebastien Bourdais underwent successful surgery Saturday night to repair a fractured pelvis after his car slammed into a barrier while attempting to qualify for the Indianapolis 500.
Shaquille O'Neal's son dunks on entire grade-school class Shaquille O'Neal's son dunks on entire grade-school class 7 hours ago ago
May 21 (UPI) -- Arizona commit Shareef O'Neal might still be known as "Shaq's son," but after dunks like Saturday's throw down, that could soon change.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James wins NBA citizenship award Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James wins NBA citizenship award 8 hours ago ago
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been named the winner of the 2016-17 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award for community service.
Kevin King expected to start Week 1 for Green Bay Packers Kevin King expected to start Week 1 for Green Bay Packers 8 hours ago ago
May 21 (UPI) -- Second round cornerback Kevin King will likely face-off against NFC North wide receivers immediately, according to the Green Bay Packers.
Struggling Washington Nationals fall to Atlanta Braves again Struggling Washington Nationals fall to Atlanta Braves again 8 hours ago ago
ATLANTA -- Rookie Rio Ruiz hit his first major league homer and veterans Matt Kemp and Tyler Flowers also went deep as the Atlanta Braves continued their power display against the Washington Nationals.
Detroit Tigers strike early, end Texas Rangers win streak Detroit Tigers strike early, end Texas Rangers win streak 8 hours ago ago
DETROIT -- Justin Verlander tried to look at the bright side before facing a team with a 10-game winning streak.
NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race results NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race results 8 hours ago ago
How they finished in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race -- Monster Energy All-Star Race
