Cleveland Indians' Carlos Carrasco leaves with pectoral muscle tightness

By The Sports Xchange   |   Updated May 15, 2017 at 8:40 PM

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco left Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field in Cleveland with pectoral tightness.

After Carrasco gave up an RBI single to Tampa Bay's Brad Miller in the top of the fourth inning, Indians manager Terry Francona, accompanied by head athletic trainer James Quinlan, went to the mound. After a short conversation, Carrasco was removed from the game.

In 3 2/3 innings, Carrasco gave up five runs and six hits with six strikeouts and three walks. He was replaced by right-hander Nick Goody.

Abraham Almonte left after re-aggravating right biceps injury.

Cleveland led 7-5 after four innings.

