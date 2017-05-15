Home / Sports News

Blue Jays place Steve Pearce on disabled list

By The Sports Xchange   |   May 15, 2017 at 7:25 PM
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays placed outfielder Steve Pearce on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf on Monday and recalled right-handed reliever Leonel Campos.

Pearce left the game Sunday against the Seattle Mariners in the second inning after sliding into second base with a double.

Primarily a left fielder this season, Pearce is batting .205 with four homers and 10 RBIs.

Campos had been optioned Sunday to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons to make room for right-hander Aaron Sanchez.

In three outings with Toronto, Campos has allowed two hits, one walk and no runs while striking out one in 2 2/3 innings.

