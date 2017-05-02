Los Angeles Angels lose LHP Tyler Skaggs for 10-12 weeks

Los Angeles Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs will be sidelined 10 to 12 weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, the team announced Monday.

Skaggs exited Friday's game against the Texas Rangers with the injury and was placed on the 10-day disabled list the following day.

The 25-year-old owns a 1-1 record with a 3.99 ERA in five starts this season.

Skaggs has a 12-16 career record with a 4.53 ERA in five seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Angels from 2012 to 2017. He missed the entire 2015 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2014.