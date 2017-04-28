French rugby player punches referee, could see life ban

April 28 (UPI) -- An unnamed Saint-Esteve rugby player knocked out referee Benjamin Casty Sunday after receiving a red card during a match in France.

Saint-Esteve was battling Toulouse in the juniors French Cup contest, when the player was booked 25 minutes into the match. After Casty issued the infraction, the player walked up to him and released a serious right hook to the referee's jaw.

The player then tried to fight the entire Toulouse squad, but was eventually brought to the ground.

The referee suffered cheekbone and jaw injuries after the punch and was taken to a nearby hospital.

L'Indépendant reported that Casty did not suffer a broken draw and is expected to recover.

The Saint-Esteve assailant wore No. 4 during the match.

"I hope that the National Disciplinary Commission, which will meet on Wednesday, will be uncompromising," French rugby League Federation president Marc Palanques said in a statement.

The Saint-Esteve player could be banned for life after the attack. He was suspended for four games earlier in the season. Sunday's match was his first game back from the short ban.

Saint-Esteve president Christian Cozza has said he will resign when he gets back to France, following the horrid altercation.

"This player had already been suspended four games earlier in the season, and I did not want him to play," Cozza said in a French Rugby Federation statement.

The match was tied at 12-12 before being stopped for the clash.

The National Disciplinary Commission will meet to discuss the matter on Wednesday, according to Yahoo 7 Sport.

Saint-Esteve XIII Catalan is a feeder club for the Catalans Dragons.