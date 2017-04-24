Home / Sports News

John Cena deadlifts 602 pounds on 40th birthday

By Alex Butler   |   April 24, 2017 at 6:13 PM
April 24 (UPI) -- WWE superstar John Cena posted a video Monday showing off a huge deadlift on his 40th birthday.

Cena, who got engaged on April 2 at WrestleMania 33, teamed up with fiancé Nikki Bella for a mixed tag team match victory against The Miz and Maryse on The Grandest Stage of Them All at Camping World Stadium.

His video Monday had the caption: "Bringing in 40 with 602. Never let age define drive. #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp."

In the video, a stressed Cena lifts the huge red weights to his hips before letting them crash loudly to the ground at Hard Nocks South gym in Amesbury, Mass.

Cena also posted a video on April 17 showing off his deadlift of 573 pounds.

