Tipsy golfer takes a tumble at Texas driving range

May 19 (UPI) -- A man hitting golf balls at a Texas driving range after a few too many drinks was caught on camera taking a tumble off the second floor platform.

A video posted to Twitter by user @EnvyNate shows the man's cousin taking a swing at a ball at the Top Golf driving range in Fort Worth.

The man completely misses the ball, but decides to celebrate anyway, dancing right up to the edge of the platform.

The man loses his balance and falls right over the ledge.

A follow-up video posted by the same user shows the man landed safely in the net and was laughing at his misstep.

"Don't drink too much and golf lol. He was just laughing it off," the Twitter user wrote.