Nearly 4-foot Australian cat may be world's longest

May 17 (UPI) -- A massive Maine coon cat measuring nearly 4 feet long in Australia may be the world's longest domestic cat.

Omar the Maine coon from Melbourne became a star on Instagram, prompting Guinness World Records to contact his owner for his measurements.

"At first I thought 'is this real?'" Omar's owner, 29-year-old Stephy Hirst, told the Herald Sun.

Omar weighs 31 pounds and measures about 3 feet and 11 inches long, almost an inch longer than current record-holder and fellow Maine coon, Ludo, who is 3 feet and 10.59 inches long.

Hirst said Omar was a regular-sized kitten but quickly grew to 22 pounds prompting her to believe he may be one of the world's largest cats.

"We thought he might be [the longest cat in the world] but we hadn't done anything about it because he might not be fully grown yet," she said.

His daily routine includes waking up at 5 a.m. for a few scoops of dry food, lounging around the house, playing in the backyard, napping and eating kangaroo meat for dinner.

"We buy human-grade kangaroo meat at the supermarket," Hirst told the BBC. "It's the only meat we could find that he actually wants to eat."

She added that the massive cat also leaves hefty amounts of hair around the house and is forced to sleep on the couch due to his large size.

"He does take up a bit too much room on the bed so he gets locked out of the bedroom at night," Hirst said.

Hirst said Omar has struggled with his newfound fame and he likely looks forward to to returning to his normal routine.

"He's just looking forward to napping on the trampoline, chowing down on some more kangaroo and trying to keep us awake at night," she said. "I think he'll be glad to go back to being a normal housecat."