Three-peat: Michigan man celebrates third lottery jackpot

By Ben Hooper   |   May 11, 2017 at 10:13 AM

May 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan man is reveling in his luck after winning his third-ever lottery jackpot, bringing his total winnings to more than $780,000.

The Wayne County man, who Michigan Lottery officials said wished to remain anonymous, won a $178,078 jackpot from matching the numbers drawn May 4 for the Fantasy 5 game.

The man bought his ticket from Empire Foods in Allen Park.

"I'm not the type of guy to get real worked up over anything," he said. "When I realized I had won the jackpot again, my first question was: 'Am I the only winner?'"

"After I went up to the store and found out I was the only winner, I felt pretty happy," he said.

The man is no stranger to lottery payouts -- he won a $105,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot on March 7 of this year, and a $499,907 jackpot from a Nov. 25, 2009, drawing.

"I was pretty excited with the first one, but I try not to get too worked up," the man said. "I'll stash this money away and let it help me with my bills and retirement."

Topics: Wayne County
