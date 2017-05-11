Massive snake slowly slithers across South Africa golf course

May 11 (UPI) -- A massive python was spotted slinking past golfers at a golf course in South Africa on Wednesday.

The KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conservation shared video captured by Kyle Caitano of the enormous snake slithering toward a sand trap at the Zimbali Country Club.

Conservation staff member, Nick Evans, said the giant snake was likely a Southern African Python measuring about 11 feet long and "made of pure muscle."

Video shows the python slowly crawling past a golfer before winding its body side to side toward a walkway after apparently becoming startled.

"Notice how, at first, it appears to move a bit like a slug, moving in a straight line," Evans said. "As you'll see towards the end of the video, when it feels threatened, it is very capable of moving rather quickly!"

Evans said the golfers were lucky to witness one of South Africa's largest snake species, which have faced dwindling numbers due to poaching.

"What an amazing encounter! Lucky golfers!" Evans said. "I'd definitely take up the sport if I could see this on a regular basis!"