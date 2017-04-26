WWE Smackdown: Jinder Mahal steals Randy Orton's WWE Championship

April 26 (UPI) -- Number one contender Jinder Mahal sent WWE Champion Randy Orton a message Tuesday on Smackdown Live when he stole The Viper's title after knocking him out.

The confrontation between the two competitors took place after Orton had defeated Erick Rowan in a hard-hitting No Disqualification Match which featured broken tables, steel chairs and a kendo stick.

"Randy you're just like all of these people, you disrespect me because I look different!" Mahal said as he entered the ring to confront the champ. "You disrespect me because of your arrogance and your lack of tolerance!" he continued.

The war of words ended with a fight between Mahal and Orton which ended with The Maharaja coming out on top after The Bollywood Boyz interfered. With Orton laid out, Mahal then left the arena with the WWE Championship in hand.

Orton will formally defend his title against Mahal at Backlash on May 21. Before that, The Apex Predator will be meeting his rival Bray Wyatt of Raw in a House of Horrors match this Sunday at Payback.

In the main event, Smackdown Women's Champion Naomi defended her title against Charlotte Flair after The Queen defeated Naomi last week in a non-title match.

The highly-competitive bout ended in a no contest, however, after Natalya, Carmella and Tamina invaded the ring and began attacking Flair.

The trio, upset that Flair was gifted a championship opportunity after arriving to Smackdown from Raw, also fended off Naomi who attempted to come to her rival's aid.

With Carmella's side piece James Ellsworth cheering them on from ringside, the assault ended with Tamina kicking Flair in the face as Natalya and Carmella held her down.

Also on Smackdown Live, Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler brawled during an interview segment, AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin, Rusev announced that he would not compete on Smackdown unless he was given a championship opportunity at WWE Money in the Bank and Breezango became the new number one contenders for The Usos' Smackdown Tag Team Championships after they defeated The Ascension faster then American Alpha could defeat The Colons in a Beat the Clock Challenge Match.