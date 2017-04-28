Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler to move to Nashville

April 28 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler will move to Nashville next week.

The 30-year-old television personality confirmed in an interview with People that she and Cutler are moving their family Tuesday in the wake of the 33-year-old NFL star's cut from the Chicago Bears.

"I have to say I'm kind of sad," Cavallari confessed. "My mom is in Chicago. I've made a lot of really good friends, so I definitely am sad."

"[Nashville] has always been the plan," she said. "And I am really looking forward to being in one place, setting up shop, getting my kids in school there."

"Knowing that we're going to be there for a very long time, if not forever, is a very exciting thing for me because my life is so hectic and so crazy that having a permanent home base is very comforting to me," the star added.

The Hills alum explained she and Cutler have longtime ties to Nashville. She first "fell in love" with the Tennessee capital after spending her first weekend with Cutler, who attended Vanderbilt University, in the city.

"We think it's a really great place to raise a family. I love it," the star said. "The people are cool. There's really good food. There's always something fun to do. There's not really a whole lot to like about Nashville."

Cavallari and Cutler married in 2013, and share 4-year-old son Camden, 2-year-old son Jax and 17-month-old daughter Saylor. Cavallari announced plans to move in March after Cutler was released as quarterback from the Bears.

"So we're moving from Chicago soon and I gotta say, I'm really gonna miss this place," she said in a post March 20. "Thanks for all the good times, Chicago. This will always be a special place for us."